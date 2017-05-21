Amber Alert issued for baby believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

COLUMBUS, Indiana (WLWT) — The Columbus, Indiana, Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Police say Solomon Isiah Rhoades was reported missing Friday evening around 8:30 p.m. from the 3300 block of Sycamore Drive in Columbus, Indiana.

The boy is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes and was not wearing any clothes when he was last seen, officials said. He does have a birth mark on the back of his head, according to police.

Police believe he was abducted by his non-custodial mother, Andrea Rhoades. She is described as a 43-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 210 pounds.

Police believe she may be driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer with Indiana license plate XVK853.

If you see either person please call 911 or if you have any tips, please contact the Columbus Indiana Police Department at 812-376-2600.