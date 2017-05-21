Amber Alert issued for baby believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

WLWT Staff Published: Updated:
SOURCE: Columbus Indiana Police Department

COLUMBUS, Indiana (WLWT) — The Columbus, Indiana, Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Police say Solomon Isiah Rhoades was reported missing Friday evening around 8:30 p.m. from the 3300 block of Sycamore Drive in Columbus, Indiana.

The boy is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes and was not wearing any clothes when he was last seen, officials said. He does have a birth mark on the back of his head, according to police.

Police believe he was abducted by his non-custodial mother, Andrea Rhoades. She is described as a 43-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 210 pounds.

Police believe she may be driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer with Indiana license plate XVK853.

If you see either person please call 911 or if you have any tips, please contact the Columbus Indiana Police Department at 812-376-2600.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s