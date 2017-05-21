Keep the umbrella and rain gear handy today.

We are waking up to rain across the Miami Valley.  We are expecting a break from the rain, but more scattered showers and a few storms will develop as a cold front approaches the area later this afternoon.  Once the front passes, conditions will dry out and the sky will clear partially.

Monday, enjoy the sunshine and a break from the rain.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms. High 75

TONIGHT: Rain ending, skies become partly cloudy late. Low 54

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and nice. Less humid.  High 70

Highs by mid week will only be in the 60s.  A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but better chances of rain are on Wednesday.

