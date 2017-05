TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood police gave out several citations during an OVI checkpoint.

It started at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Shiloh Springs Road.

Out of 264 cars that passed through: 2 people were cited for Driving Under Suspension, 1 for No Operator License and 1 for Possession of marijuana in plain view. No one was cited for OVI.

The checkpoint closed early due to thunder storms.