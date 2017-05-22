Abolition Ohio hosts human trafficking prevention training

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Abolition Ohio group at the University of Dayton is spreading awareness about human trafficking with its STOP Traffick(ing) Tour.

The group will host a free community training to teach who is vulnerable and how to identify and report human trafficking.

According to statistics cited by the group, in this past year, 1,078 young Ohioans have been trafficked into sex.

During the training, participants will learn about trafficking statistics, who is vulnerable and how to identify and report cases of trafficking.

The STOP Traffick(ing) Tour will run Tuesday through Thursday at three different locations.

  • Tuesday, May 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wright State University
  • Wednesday, May 24 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the University of Dayton Science Center
  • Thursday, May 25 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Eaton Church of Brethren

To learn more go to the Abolition Ohio Facebook page.

