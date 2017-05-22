Boy burned by gasoline at Greenville home

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A 2-year-old boy is listed in good condition after being burned at a bonfire in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says a man was having a bonfire at his house in the 8200 block of Knisely Road in Greenville around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

Authorities say the man poured gasoline on the fire while starting it, and the fire quickly spread to the container he was holding. The man tried to turn and throw the container away.

As he turned, authorities say the man tripped over a 2-year-old boy, spilling gasoline on the child. The gasoline caught fire on the child, burning the boy’s face and hands.

The man was able to put out the fire before medics arrived. The child was taken to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, then transferred to CareFlight, where he was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The boy is listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

