Cops: Man who cited extortion on child porn site is arrested

By Published:

TWINSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man who told police he visited a child pornography website and was now being extorted faces a child pornography charge.

The Summit County sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Julius Mays, of Twinsburg, told police he entered his personal information on a child porn site and later got an email demanding $5,000 or he would be reported to the police.

The sheriff’s office says he instead went to the Twinsburg Police Department.

Mays is now charged with the felony of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He could face more charges.

He’s being held in jail and couldn’t be reached for comment.

There’s no public telephone listing for Mays or court records indicating whether he has an attorney.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s