Feldman, Schebler lead Reds over Indians 5-1

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Scott Feldman struck out a season-high nine while ending Cincinnati’s long stretch of ineffective starts, and Scott Schebler homered for the third straight game on Monday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The Reds took the opener of the annual intrastate series. The teams play two games in Cincinnati followed by two in Cleveland. The Indians had won their last four at Great American Ball Park and six straight overall in the Ohio series.

Feldman (3-4) got the first victory by a Reds starter since May 9. He gave up four hits, including Jason Kipnis’ homer, while becoming the first Cincinnati starter in the last 10 games to make it through six innings. The Reds’ rotation is last in the NL in ERA and innings pitched.

Three relievers closed out a seven-hitter for Cincinnati’s second victory in 10 games.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s