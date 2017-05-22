Food stamp budget cut could affect local food banks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the wake of proposed food stamp budget cuts by the White House, officials at a Dayton food bank say the cut could lead to an ever greater demand for food pantries.

Carl Meyer of Northeast Churches Food Pantry said: “At the level most of the folks are at, because the cost of living is so high, at the end of the month, most working people don’t have the money for food. With the economy like it is, you really shouldn’t make those cuts.”

President Trump’s Proposed budget cuts include 193 billion dollars from food stamps over the next ten years, through cutting back eligibility and imposing additional work requirements.

Meyer said his even those who receive assistance or have jobs, still turn to food banks.

“Before it was just people that didn’t work or were infirmed or for some reason didn’t have income,” Meyer said.

“The last several years, it’s been people that actually work a couple of part time jobs for full time employment and still have a need for food.”

If fewer people become eligible for food stamps, Meyer said, that could mean more people will turn to food banks.

“When that benefit gets cut, it makes more of a need for the families to get the food they need for the month.”

And the need, he said, is already high here in the Miami Valley.

“Some folks would say people have to stand on their own admits good to kind of cut that back and make them responsible for their own living,” he said.

“But on the other side of that, there’s a lot of folks in society that are marginalized that for whatever reason can’t work or unable to work, or don’t make enough working to support their needs. I guess we got to find the happy balance.”