Judge: Teen accused in school shooting ‘competent to participate’

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The teenager accused of shooting two classmates at his high school has been found “competent to participate,” according to a Champaign County court.

Ely Serna, 17, is charged in January’s shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School.

A competency hearing was held May 5 to determine if Serna was mentally able to stand trial. The judge heard from two mental health professionals.

The media was not allowed in the court proceedings but one of the victims, Logan Cole and his family were there. Cole suffered critical injuries after being shot at close range.

Now that the judge has ruled Serna to be competent, a probable cause hearing will be held June 7, a necessary step to determine if Serna will be tried as an adult.