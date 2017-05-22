Kettering Destination Imagination team heading to global finals

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) A group of fifth graders will represent Kettering at a global competition this weekend – it’s an example of what’s working in the Miami Valley.

Southdale Elementary wished these five students good luck at the Destination Imagination Global finals. The group chose to do a service learning challenge and collected more than 2800 items for a Kettering food pantry.

They created a skit, made costumes and props to showcase their project. They ended up winning the state and regional competition and are now off to compete against a thousand other teams from around the world.

“it’s always fun writing the script creating the props my favorite part is creating the costumes,” Oliver Hammes, 11 year old team member said.

“I am very excited because my team has gotten this far and we’ve worked so hard to get this far,” Peyton Magee 10 year old team member said.

The community they helped support ended up returning the favor by helping contribute to the cost of the trip. The students will share their production this Thursday at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.