Local student nominated to U.S. Service Academies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner congratulated Dayton area students nominated to attend the various U.S. Service Academies Monday.

The students survived a rigorous a nationwide selection process.

“These are very difficult appointments to get, even though they go through our process and receive a nomination,” said Congressman Mike Turner. “The academies themselves choose the students that they want. They look at both the academic accomplishments but also sports, leadership, meeting the requirements and skill and with those, each of these students competes nationally and then are chosen to get an opportunity for a full scholarship at our service academies and then go on to serve our country.”

Congressman Turner said he is also proud of the students’ accomplishments so far.