Local student nominated to U.S. Service Academies

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner congratulated Dayton area students nominated to attend the various U.S. Service Academies Monday.

The students survived a rigorous a nationwide selection process.

“These are very difficult appointments to get, even though they go through our process and receive a nomination,” said Congressman Mike Turner. “The academies themselves choose the students that they want. They look at both the academic accomplishments but also sports, leadership, meeting the requirements and skill and with those, each of these students competes nationally and then are chosen to get an opportunity  for a full scholarship at our service academies and then go on to serve our country.”

Congressman Turner said he is also proud of the students’ accomplishments so far.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s