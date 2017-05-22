Man arrested after “Gray Death” overdose

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Mason man is in jail after drug charges, after another man reportedly overdosed on the drug gray death.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated a heroin overdose on Saturday on Quail Lake Drive in Deerfield Township. Deputies fournd 33-year-old Joseph J. Krouse dead from an apparent overdose.

After investigating, deputies learned Krouse likely overdosed on gray death, a drug combination of heroin, carfentanil and fentanyl.

Deputies learned who sold Krouse the drug and detectives set up an undercover operation to try and purchase more gray death from the dealer.

Nearly seven hours after Krouse’s death, the dealer delivered more of the drug to a location in Deerfield Township. Detectives arrested 34-year-old Bobby Singleton III from Mason on one count of drug trafficking and one count of possession of drugs.

Singleton may face additional charges after a toxicology report comes back on Krouse’s death. Singleton is being held in the Warren County Jail without bond. Jail records show Singleton is due in court on Monday.

Krouse’s death remains under investigation.