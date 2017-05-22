Man dies in California botulism outbreak from nacho-cheese

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say one man is dead in an apparent botulism outbreak stemming from nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station.

Health officials on Monday confirmed one death among what the state says is 10 people sickened by the cheese dip.

Authorities did not identify the dead man.

California health officials say the illnesses appear caused by botulism carried in nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station in the Sacramento suburb of Walnut Grove.

Authorities said Friday all 10 people sickened were hospitalized. A spokesman with the California Department of Public Health says the agency is unable to immediately provide updates on their conditions.