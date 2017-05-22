Miamisburg sentenced to probation for 2016 beating

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg man was sentenced to probation for the beating of a woman in 2016.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Monday 34-year-old Aaron Miller of Miamisburg was sentenced for brutally beating a woman in the parking lot of Cheeks Gentleman’s Club on May 27, 2016.

Prosecutors say shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2016, West Carrollton Police were called to Cheeks Gentleman’s Club on Watertower Lane on a report of an assault.

Police found the brutally beaten 28-year-old female victim, who was transported to the hospital.

The investigation, including surveillance video and witness statements, determined that the defendant attacked the victim in the parking lot of the club, repeatedly kicking and striking her.

Witnesses were able to identify the defendant and police responded to the home of the defendant where he was taken into custody.

Miller was found guilty as charged of Felonious Assault Causing Serious Harm. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office filed a sentencing memorandum asking the court to sentence the defendant to an 8 year prison.

Monday, the court sentenced Miller to Community Control Sanctions (probation) for up to 5 years, completion of the MonDay Program, and to pay restitution to the victim and the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.