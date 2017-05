DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash in Dayton.

It happened at 3:00 a.m. Monday at the intersection of North James H. McGee Boulevard and Edison Street.

According to a Dayton Police Sergeant one person in the vehicle was dead when they arrived and a toddler was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

There is no word on the child’s injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.