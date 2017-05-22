Police: Man arrested after 120 mph chase on his way to Cedar Point

By Published:
Generic Police LIghts 2

VERMILION, Ohio (AP) – Police say thrill seekers heading to an Ohio amusement park were arrested after leading officers on a 120 mph chase.

Vermilion police told The Sandusky Register the 18-year-old driver was heading to Cedar Point on Saturday when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. They say he sped up, leading officers on a chase through mostly light traffic, before police deflated his tires with spike strips.

Police say the driver said he didn’t see the pursuing officers because he was absorbed in the music he was playing. He was arrested on charges including evading police.

Two other young men in the car face alcohol and drug charges.

