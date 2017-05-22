Stabbing investigated as hate crime

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WBAL) A man with ties to a racist Facebook group has been charged in a fatal stabbing on the University of Maryland-College Park campus.

Investigators say the victim, a Bowie State University student, was standing with two friends near a bus stop when the suspect approached and stabbed him. Police said the attack was unprovoked.

Police identified the victim as Army 2nd Lt. Richard Wilbur Collins III, who was supposed to graduate Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, Sean Christopher Urbanski, 22, of Severna Park, is a University of Maryland student. He was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Authorities said the FBI is now involved with the investigation, saying that Urbanski is a member of a Facebook group called Alt-Reich that police said shows extreme bias toward African-Americans.