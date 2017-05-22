Suspected “gray death” drug dealer behind bars

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected drug dealer is behind bars on felony charges after a man fatally overdosed on “gray death” – a deadly combination of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil.

Thirty four year old Bobby Singleton is charged with Trafficking in Drugs and Possession of Drugs – both felonies.

He’s in the Warren County Jail after thirty-three year old Joseph Krouse was found dead at his Deerfield Township home, Saturday.

Police believe he overdosed on gray death – a deadly combination of heroin, carfentanil, and fentanyl.

Through an undercover operation, Officers made contact with Singleton and had him deliver gray death to undercover officers where he was arrested.

Lt John Faine said authorities are trying to determine how the drug got into the area.

“we were able to follow this drug dealer, we saw him go to another location, buy the gray death himself and then bring it back and deliver it to Deerfield township where we were waiting to apprehend him,” he said.

Faine added: “I feel like the word is out there. Whether through media, through social media, it’s easy to know. And even just the name – gray death. The connotation that that brings. that would tell me okay this may be very dangerous. Its hard for us to understand how despite having that knowledge people are still willing to ingesting that into their bodies.”