Teen accused in shooting death to be tried as an adult

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen accused in the shooting death of a Dayton man will be tried as an adult.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Monday 17‐year‐old Quentin L. Brown has been indicted on multiple counts in connection to the shooting death of 32‐year‐old Benjamin Warner on November 26, 2016.

Prosecutors say on November 26, 2016, Brown fatally shot Warner, whose body was found outside a car on West Norman Avenue in Dayton.

READ MORE: Man found dead in Dayton backyard identified

Brown was identified and arrested by Dayton Police Detectives the next day.

READ MORE: Prosecutors files motion to try teen as adult

On December 22, 2016 a motion was filed in Juvenile Court to have the defendant transferred to the Common Pleas Court to be tried as an adult, which was granted.

Monday, Brown was indicted on:

Two count of Murder

Two count of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability

One count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.

Brown is currently detained in the juvenile detention center. He will be arraigned on May 25.