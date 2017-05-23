2 found dead in Miami Township hotel

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been found dead in a Miami Township hotel Tuesday.

The discovery was made just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the InTown Suites in the 8900 block of Kingridge Boulevard near the Dayton Mall.

Montgomery County Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS a man and a woman were found deceased in the hotel but had little more information.

Emergency crews are on the scene. Several officers from the Miami Township Police are on scene.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story.