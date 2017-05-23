5 indicted in Middletown pharmacy robberies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A federal grand jury returned two indictments Tuesday charging five people with robbing two Middletown pharmacies and stealing prescription drugs including morphine, oxycodone and hydrocodone for the purpose of selling the drugs on the street.

The grand jury charged two Dayton men, Calvin Cavonte Tribble, 19, and Savon Anthony Davis, 23, with attempted robbery of a pharmacy in Middletown on April 18, 2017 and robbing the pharmacy on April 19. In a separate indictment, the grand jury alleges that three Indianapolis men, Eric Lamont Bates, 20, Yasar Jamal Burnett, 18, and Brandon Lee Dawson, 19, conspired to rob another Middletown pharmacy of morphine and oxycodone on April 29, 2017.

The grand jury charged the defendants with conspiracy, robbery by force, interference with commerce by threats of violence, and possession with intent to distribute the drugs. Each crime is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Middletown police arrested the defendants on the date of the robberies and filed state charges. All defendants appeared in federal court. Davis was released with conditions. The other four are being held without bond pending trial.