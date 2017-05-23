BCI crime lab unveiled in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A new crime laboratory for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now open in Springfield.

Attorney General Mike DeWine joined Clark County and Springfield leaders to unveil the project Tuesday afternoon. The facility is located in the Springfield/Clark County Public Safety Building on Fountain Avenue.

The laboratory will focus on drug testing from local law enforcement agencies in Clark County and elsewhere in the state. It features new, state-of-the-art chemistry instruments. Two drug chemistry scientists will work there. Springfield is funding the salary of one scientist.

There are three other crime laboratories in Ohio. They are in London, Richfield and Bowling Green. The state’s Drug Chemistry Unit will expand to test an increasing number of opioid submissions. Six scientist positions will be added to the unit.