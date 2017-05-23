Cincinnati police officer treated for exposure to ‘unknown illicit substance’

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A Cincinnati police officer is being treated for exposure an “unknown illicit substance,” police confirmed Tuesday.

Our news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, is reporting the officer reported feeling lightheaded after contact with the substance, nd was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

The officer is reported to be in good condition.

The incident stems from a traffic stop in Cincinnati’s District 1. The person pulled over was suspected of buying drugs, authorities said.

Police are working to determine what the substance actually was.

The scare comes at the heels of a similar incident in East Liverpool, Ohio, after an officer accidentally overdosed. It happened during a drug arrest when he touched powder on his shirt without realizing it was the powerful opioid fentanyl.