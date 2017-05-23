Cincinnati police officer treated for exposure to ‘unknown illicit substance’

WLWT Web Staff Published: Updated:

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A Cincinnati police officer is being treated for exposure an “unknown illicit substance,” police confirmed Tuesday.

Our news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, is reporting the officer reported feeling lightheaded after contact with the substance, nd was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

The officer is reported to be in good condition.

The incident stems from a traffic stop in Cincinnati’s District 1. The person pulled over was suspected of buying drugs, authorities said.

Police are working to determine what the substance actually was.

The scare comes at the heels of a similar incident in East Liverpool, Ohio, after an officer accidentally overdosed. It happened during a drug arrest when he touched powder on his shirt without realizing it was the powerful opioid fentanyl.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s