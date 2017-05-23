Elvis’ plane to be auctioned after 30 years of sitting on runway

(KOB) – Elvis Presley’s last privately owned jet is on the auction block.

The plane has been sitting at the Roswell International Air Center for about 30 years. It’s just one out of three planes once belonging to Presley.

The jet will be sold to the highest bidder at an auction in Beverly Hills. As of Tuesday afternoon, the highest bid is $151,000.

Presley’s jet is currently owned by a private collector and there’s no reserve on the auction.

The auction house estimated the bidding could get up to $2 million.

