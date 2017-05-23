Encarnacion homers twice as Indians edge Reds 8-7

CINCINNATI (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland’s four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

The series moves to Cleveland for two games. The Indians have won seven of the last eight between Ohio’s teams.

Carlos Carrasco was in line to move to 5-0 on the road this season, but Cleveland’s bullpen had an uncharacteristic meltdown in the seventh. Eugenio Suarez’s first career pinch-hit homer — a three-run shot off Bryan Shaw — tied it at 7.

Encarnacion reached on third baseman Scooter Gennett’s error in the eighth and came around on a wild pitch by Drew Storen (1-1). Cleveland improved to 18-0 when leading after six innings.

