England native on Manchester attack: “Not again. It’s getting a bit too familiar.”

In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Police say there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in northern England on Monday, May 22, 2017.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The terror attack in Manchester hit especially close to home for one Centerville man who’s from England.

Alan Kercher has friends in Manchester–all of which are safe. One of them actually attended the Ariana Grande concert Monday night. Kercher says his friend is overwhelmed by what he witnessed.

“He’s a bit traumatized,” Kercher said. “But he’s fine in health. He’s just a bit shaken up.”

Panicked concert-goers ran for safety outside Manchester Arena Monday night after police say a suicide bomber set off an explosion, killing 22 people and injuring more than 50 others.

“He said that he just heard a loud bang,” Kercher said. “And they didn’t really know what was going on until after.”

Kercher has been following coverage closely after getting a message from friends Monday night telling him what happened. He says attacks like these are becoming too common.

“It’s a shame that people just can’t go out and enjoy themselves,” Kercher said. “And to think that primarily, that the audience that was going to be there was going to be youngsters, it’s tragic.”

Kercher has many family members that live in England, who he visits frequently, including his mom. He says he plans to visit there again sometime this fall.

 

