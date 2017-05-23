Franklin man sentenced for sexually assaulting child

By Published:
Joseph Plummer mugshot/Warren County Prosecutor's Office

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) —  A Franklin man will spend four years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child.

A Warren County judge sentenced 37-year-old Joseph Plummer to 48 months in prison. The judge found Plummer guilty on two counts of gross sexual imposition, which are third degree both felonies.

Prosecutors say Plummer sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 on more than one occasion from June of 2013 to December of 2015.

The abuse happened while the child was sleeping.

Authorities say Plummer will be required to register as a sex offender once he’s released from prison.

