Free admission to Kings Island for military and veterans

MASON,Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island will offer free admission to active and retired members of the U.S. military for Memorial Day weekend.
The free admission period runs Friday, May 26 through Memorial Day.
A valid military ID must be present at Kings Island.
The following groups qualify for free admission:
- Active military
- Retired military
- National Guard
- Veterans with honorable or medical discharge
- Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government issued ID.
Military personnel can also buy admission at a special price of $32 for up to six family members at the park.
Don’t forget about the new Mystic Timbers attraction.