Free admission to Kings Island for military and veterans

(Photo provided by Kings Island)

MASON,Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island will offer free admission to active and retired members of the U.S. military for Memorial Day weekend.

The free admission period runs Friday, May 26 through Memorial Day.

A valid military ID must be present at Kings Island.

The following groups qualify for free admission:

  • Active military
  • Retired military
  • National Guard
  • Veterans with honorable or medical discharge
  • Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government issued ID.

Military personnel can also buy admission at a special price of $32 for up to six family members at the park.

