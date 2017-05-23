Free admission to Kings Island for military and veterans

MASON,Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island will offer free admission to active and retired members of the U.S. military for Memorial Day weekend.

The free admission period runs Friday, May 26 through Memorial Day.

A valid military ID must be present at Kings Island.

The following groups qualify for free admission:

Active military

Retired military

National Guard

Veterans with honorable or medical discharge

Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government issued ID.

Military personnel can also buy admission at a special price of $32 for up to six family members at the park.

Free admission to active and retired members of the U.S. military over Memorial Day weekend. Learn more — https://t.co/WH9SYJ19Zo pic.twitter.com/ErmcphfoIU — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) May 23, 2017

Don’t forget about the new Mystic Timbers attraction.

Mystic Timbers Tuesdays. Happening every Tuesday night this month and in June. Gold and Platinum Passholders can experience one hour of exclusive ride time on Mystic Timbers after park close. A post shared by Kings Island (@kingsislandpr) on May 22, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT