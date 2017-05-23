New Carlisle community raises $19k+ for 13-year-old with cancer

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands in New Carlisle came together to raise money for one of their own Monday night.

13-year-old Collin Griffin was diagnosed with cancer and few months ago. On Monday night, the community held a fundraiser at Tecumseh High School to help raise money for the family to help with medical expenses.

“I’ll never be able to thank this community enough,” Griffin said. “For everything they’ve done for me. They’ve been behind me so has my family.”

In March, Collin was diagnosed with stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma. It’s a rare form of cancer that’s diagnosed only once everyday in the U.S.

“It’s traveled to his bones through his body,” his dad Robert Griffin said. “So it’s an uphill battle but we’ve realized he’s not your normal 13-year-old kid.”

It happened after he noticed a lump on his neck that quickly grew. Doctors ran tests and later learned it was cancer. His dad broke the news to him.

“I didn’t cry,” Griffin said. “My parents cried they came in there and they told me look they said you need to buckle up your chin strap because you’re in for a ride.”

“The whole family was there and we just laid,” Griffin said. “On top of him and started a little chant and family chant we had and never look back.”

Collin’s one of four with two brothers and a sister. He credits his family as his biggest support. His dad says his family is what has got him through.

“It means a lot right now,” Griffin said. “When I see people who love Collin as much as I love Collin. It’s unbelievable.”

The event raised more than $19,000 dollars for Collin and his family.