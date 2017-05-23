New restaurant opens in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A new restaurant opened in Beavercreek Tuesday.

Rapid Fired Pizza opened a new location on Dayton-Xenia Road and they are giving out free, individual-sized pizzas to each customer through 10:00 p.m. or until supplies run out.

It’s in honor of their first day of business.

Co-owner Peter Wylie explained why the store located where it is. “We think it’s just a great area, you get a lot of commuters going back and forth going from Xenia and Dayton and to the mall, off highway 35,” Wylie said. “It couldn’t be a better spot with high visibility.”

The company already has stores in Huber Heights, Sugarcreek Township, Centerville and Kettering.

