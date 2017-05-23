I'm sure this made the officers who ate at Romanelli's in Galloway feel appreciated! Wow certainly will never step foot in there again! pic.twitter.com/lsfAeuQKZL — Mike Buccafurni (@mikebucca10) May 21, 2017

GALLOWAY, NJ (WDTN) – The owner of a New Jersey restaurant has fired an employee after finding out they had written “cops pigs” on a receipt to a police officer.

Drugg Huggard, the owner of Romanelli’s Garden Cafe took to social media to say that “I find this very gross and disrespectful,” and that they, “have reprimanded the employees involved. We support our local police department and all forms of law enforcement.”

Huggard goes on to say, “‘I am the owner I have grown up in this town and I have always relied on the local police department to keep my self and my family and friends safe. I would appreciate it you could understand our frustrating situation. We would like to just let let everyone know we do not condone this type of behavior here.”