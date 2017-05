DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews were called to a building in the 1300 block of E. First Street in Dayton Tuesday after people inside said an odor was making them feel nauseous.

Some workers were flushing water from some pipes in the building and a sewer gasses leaked into the building.

Officials say the situation smelled bad but was not dangerous.and is not an uncommon situation.

No one was injured and workers in the building were advised to open windows.