Ohio parents convicted of breaking baby’s bones arrested in motel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An Athens County, Ohio couple wanted for child abuse was arrested Monday at a Columbus-area hotel.

Kayla Fannon and Samuel Thompson failed to appear in court on the fifth day of their trial for endangering children and permitting child abuse on May 12, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Fannon and Thompson were caught Monday at the Budget Inn Motel in Lockbourne. The capture was based on a tip provided to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

The pair was charged after their infant girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in March of 2014 with more than 25 broken bones to her ribs, legs, fingers, arms, toes, and shoulders. The child also had multiple skull fractures in various stages of healing, as well as a significant brain injury.

The child was placed into protective custody and eventually adopted by foster parents. Court documents say the child has “shown significant progress over the last two and a half years.”

Fannon and Thompson will have a hearing in Franklin County before being returned to Athens County.