Ohio pulls back unbid $71 million lottery contract request

A Powerball lottery card rests on a table, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Lyndhurst, Ohio. Lottery officials say sales have been robust since no one won Wednesday's estimated $500 million jackpot. It will be the biggest U.S. jackpot ever, beyond the previous record of a $656 million Mega Millions prize won in 2012 by players in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s lottery commission has pulled back a request for an unbid $71 million contract for the Greek company that runs the state’s gambling operations.

The commission wanted the state Controlling Board to approve a two-year contract with Intralot that also included waiving competitive bidding for two-year contract renewal options through 2027.

The last request for a lottery proposal was issued 10 years ago.

The Columbus Dispatch reports state Sen. Jay Hottinger says it’s uncertain how good the state’s deal with Intralot is.

The paper reports that Intralot has been paid $259 million since 2009 to provide Ohio’s lottery terminals and electronic slot machines at racinos.

