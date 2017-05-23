Ohio couple put child in trunk of car as ‘disciplinary measure’

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies in Darke County are investigating after a 10-year-old child is found in the trunk of a car.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday they received a call Monday around 8:30 p.m. reporting a child being placed in the trunk.

Deputies spotted the car on US-127 near SR-49 and pulled the car over. The driver, 36-year-old John Anderson from Hamilton, Ohio told deputies there was a child in the trunk.

When deputies opened the trunk they found the 10-year–old inside unharmed.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, the mother, 30-year-old Kristine Grimbleby, along with Anderson told deputies the child was put in the trunk as a disciplinary measure.

Anderson was charged with child endangering and Grimbleby was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The case is being submitted to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.

