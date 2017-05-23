OSP: more troopers lead to increase in drug arrests



SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — OSP officials say more troopers on the road has led to an increase in drug arrests.

OSP Lieutenant Brian Aller says that increase is due in large part to the Springfield Post’s highest staffing level in 20 years.

“We’re getting an influx of cases, but we have an influx of troopers as well,” he said.

Currenty, the post has 17 troopers, a commander, and lieutenant.

“With that influx of troopers we’re seeing an influx of cases, an influx to response to resistance. Pursuits and things like that.”

Statewide — drug violations are up nearly 10-percent from last year.

In Montgomery County — the number is up 50-percent from 2016.

“We’re getting into more things. I can’t say there’s more here. There’s probably the same that there has been,” he added, “we’re just getting more of it because we have more units on the road.”

Lieutneant Aller says they’re still running into drugs like heroin. Now — an increase in drugs like cocaine.

“With the opiate problem often times comes the stimulant problem. People will try to self-regulate their opiate addiction.”

OSP says they’ll continue to monitor the roads.

“They want drunks. We want to get people belted. And dope. Those are the three biggies in the state of Ohio, and it’s been that way for years,”