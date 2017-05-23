Police department looks to expand Explorer program

By Published:
(Photo: West Carrollton Explorer Post 433)

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton Police Department is recruiting people to join the Explorer Post #433.

Participants learn law enforcement skills, experience ride-a-longs with police officers and practice interviewing techniques and testifying in court.

The group meets once a month for two hours.

Officers Bobbie Selmon and Maureen Flaute say they are hoping to recruit 20 to 25 people between the ages of 14 and 20-years-old.

The police department says participants wanting to obtain their Ohio Peace Officer’s certifications are encouraged to join.

For more information, call Officer Bobbie Selmon at (937) 859-3688 or email beslmon@westcarrollton.org.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s