Police department looks to expand Explorer program

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton Police Department is recruiting people to join the Explorer Post #433.

Participants learn law enforcement skills, experience ride-a-longs with police officers and practice interviewing techniques and testifying in court.

The group meets once a month for two hours.

Officers Bobbie Selmon and Maureen Flaute say they are hoping to recruit 20 to 25 people between the ages of 14 and 20-years-old.

The police department says participants wanting to obtain their Ohio Peace Officer’s certifications are encouraged to join.

For more information, call Officer Bobbie Selmon at (937) 859-3688 or email beslmon@westcarrollton.org.