Police search Troy backyard in hopes of finding Nikki Forrest

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators were on the scene of a home in Troy all day searching for evidence into what happened to a woman who disappeared nearly seven years ago.

Nikki Forrest, of Piqua, was 19 when she was last seen in September of 2010.

She was also pregnant at the time.

After digging nearly 5 feet into the home’s backyard, investigators say they did gather some evidence but they don’t believe the body of Nikki Forrest is in the yard.

“I flew down here. I had so many different emotions,” said Ashley Allen, a childhood friend of Nikki’s.

With a visible excavating presence, it did not take long for word to spread about the scene on Croydon Rd.

Ashley Allen says seven years without knowing what happened to her friend is too long.

““I want her to be found that way her family can get answers. All her friends, I want to know what happened, I have a lot of questions.”

It’s those questions that brought police back to this house for the second time. Digging a 4 1/2 foot hole searching for any signs of Nikki.

“We didn’t find anything in reference to the excavation. We do have a couple small pieces of evidence that we will send to the lab,” said Troy Detective Captain Jeff Kunkleman.

The digging started at about 9:00am and ended at 3:30pm. During that period, family of Nikki Forrest arrived on scene.

“It’s been an emotional time. We have been wondering what happened to Nikki for over 7 years now. She lived with us for a while so it’s terrible,” said Nikki’s uncle.

Police believe this house is one of the last places Nikki was at before she went missing. The house itself remains a mystery for both police and family.

“I don’t know anything about this house at all,” said the uncle.

Police are now turning to their biggest lead and they need your help.

“Someone found a medical kit (prescription pill bottle belonging to Nikki) on Aldeen road. It was turned into the Kroger pharmacy in Piqua by an older gentleman.”

Piqua Police would like to speak to that man as they believe it will help with the investigation.