Potato Leek Soup with Wine & Boursin by The Little City Cooking School

Potato Leek Soup with Wine & Boursin

2 leeks trimmed, cleaned, chopped (about 2 cups)

carrots, peeled, chopped (2 cups)

celery chopped (1 cup)

new potatoes with skin 6-8 med

2 bay leaves

1 Tbsp garlic granules

1 Tbsp fresh thyme

1/2 cup white dry wine

6 cups chicken stock

1 cup parmesan cheese fresh grated

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 pkg boursin cheese (Herb)

s&p or

salt seasoning Original Bursar to taste

garlic croutons …butter, garlic s&p Chop Ciabatta Baguette into 1 inch

squares…..heat 1 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp butter…add garlic granules and let

brown croutons and remove

Directions

heat a heavy pan, put thin cover of olive oil and heat

add chopped leek, carrot, celery

bay leaf, garlic, thyme

s & P and or Original Busar Seasoning

let soften

deglaze with wine and let wine reduce

add stock and bring to boil

add potatoes and cover to cook until soft

remove bay leaves

puree with hand blender or food processor

add all cheeses

adjust seasoning

bring back to boil and serve with croutons