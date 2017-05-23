Potato Leek Soup with Wine & Boursin by The Little City Cooking School

Potato Leek Soup with Wine & Boursin
2 leeks trimmed, cleaned, chopped (about 2 cups)
carrots, peeled, chopped (2 cups)
celery chopped (1 cup)
new potatoes with skin 6-8 med
2 bay leaves
1 Tbsp garlic granules
1 Tbsp fresh thyme
1/2 cup white dry wine
6 cups chicken stock
1 cup parmesan cheese fresh grated
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 pkg boursin cheese (Herb)
s&p or
salt seasoning Original Bursar to taste
garlic croutons …butter, garlic s&p Chop Ciabatta Baguette into 1 inch
squares…..heat 1 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp butter…add garlic granules and let
brown croutons and remove
Directions
heat a heavy pan, put thin cover of olive oil and heat
add chopped leek, carrot, celery
bay leaf, garlic, thyme
s & P and or Original Busar Seasoning
let soften
deglaze with wine and let wine reduce
add stock and bring to boil
add potatoes and cover to cook until soft
remove bay leaves
puree with hand blender or food processor
add all cheeses
adjust seasoning
bring back to boil and serve with croutons