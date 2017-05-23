Two more leaks found along Dakota Access pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline and a feeder line leaked more than 100 gallons (380 liters) of oil in North Dakota in March.

A state Health Department database shows 84 gallons (320 liters) spilled at a pipeline terminal in Watford City March 3. Dakota Access developer Energy Transfer Partners says the line is operated by a connecting shipper.

An agency of the federal Department of Transportation reports that 20 gallons (75 liters) leaked March 5 at an above-ground Dakota Access station in rural Mercer County. Both spills have been cleaned up.

The pipeline also leaked 84 gallons of oil at a rural pump station in South Dakota on April 4.

Pipeline opponents say leaks bolster their demands for further environmental review. ETP says the North Dakota-to-Illinois pipeline is safe.