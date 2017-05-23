UK native “saddened” by Manchester terrorist attack

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected terrorist attack in Manchester hits close to home for a Welsh man who now calls Huber Heights, home.

More than twenty people lost their lives in the suicide bombing, Monday, including several children.

Henry Caswell – owner of Wise Choice British Food, Gifts, and Candies – moved to the Dayton area more than 40 years ago.

He said: “It’s bad enough seeing adults being killed – but when you see little kids…”

One of the first victims to be identified, was an 8 year old girl.

In total, 22 people have been confirmed dead; 59 are injured.

Caswell said he’s not surprised by the incident as Europe is no stranger to terrorist attacks.

“Britain has had their share but not recently,” Caswell said. “And this is a fresh start, again, with trying to deal with these people that are hidden among the crowd. You don’t know who they are.”

Monday’s incident was one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country since 2005.

Terrorist organization ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack – though investigators have not found a link between the group and the suspect.

“They are hell bent on changing the world to their beliefs,” Caswell said.

“The west doesn’t want that and won’t accept it.”

He said a global effort is needed to combat terrorism – he suggested stricter immigration laws as one way to fight it.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says police have asked the secretary of defense there to deploy military to help fight terror threats.