Venue safety concerns after Manchester terrorist attack

Police stand guard at dawn, after a blast at the Manchester Arena Tuesday, May 23, 2017. An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young fans in northern England Monday night, killing more than a dozen of people and injuring dozens in what police were treating as a terrorist attack. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected terrorist attack in Manchester has raised questions about crowd safety in Dayton.

A concertgoer with plans to see the Doobie Brothers, at Rose Music Center, said he’s going to be a bit more vigilant.

Enon resident Bob Baker added, the suicide bombing at the Manchester concert is no surprise given the global climate.

“We all have to be on alert for the possibility of things happening,” Baker said.

“We just have to be aware of our surroundings and people who are around us. Terrible things are going on in this world right now.”

More than twenty people – including children – lost their lives after that explosion at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Baker said with the Manchester attack fresh on his mind, he said it’s clear everyone has to be on alert.

But fear, he said, shouldn’t necessarily stop concert-goers and others from living their lives.

“I think it’s on the minds of everyone going to a place where there’s going to be a large amount of people. But we’re Americans, we can’t stop going and enjoying ourselves,” Baker said.

“I think it’s important we just bypass that danger and enjoy ourselves and hopefully it doesn’t happen to any of us.”

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement in the wake of the incident, stating there’s information to suggest any U.S. music venues are under threat.

 

 

