$12M sought for research in opioid crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state commission in Ohio is debating making available $12 million to support scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the nation’s opioid crisis.

The head of the Third Frontier Commission told members Wednesday that the request for proposals would pay for developing products in the areas of diagnostics, devices, pharmaceuticals and health technologies.

It’s the first portion of $20 million Republican Gov. John Kasich has asked the commission to approve for research and development around opioid addiction, prevention, and treatment.

Commission Director Norm Chagnon has been answering questions on awarding the $12 million a meeting where final action has not yet been taken.