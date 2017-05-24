2nd kayaker’s body recovered on central Ohio river

MARION, Ohio (AP) — Searchers have found the second body of a kayaker in a central Ohio river.

Authorities recovered the body of 28-year-old Raymond Williams in the Scioto River on Wednesday.

He and 29-year-old Tyler Webb were kayaking near Marion on Monday. Webb’s body was spotted by a fisherman and recovered by rescue teams Monday.

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey says it appears they got into trouble almost immediately after launching their kayaks near a lowhead dam.

He says the dams create a deceptively dangerous hydraulic pull that easily trap experienced swimmers.

The sheriff says Webb was wearing a life jacket when he drowned.

Both of the men were from Marion.

