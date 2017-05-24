4 bodies found inside tent at the highest camp on Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) – A government official and a rescue coordinator say four bodies have been found inside a tent at the highest camp on Mount Everest.

Tourism Department official Hemanta Dhakal said the four bodies were found by a team of rescuers who were there to recover the body of a Slovak mountaineer who died over the weekend.

The identities of the dead climbers in the tent were still unknown Wednesday and other rescuers were heading there to learn more details.

Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, who was coordinating the recovery of the Slovak climber’s body, said the Sherpa rescuers found the four bodies on Tuesday night.

Six climbers have already died on the world’s highest mountain this year attempting to reach the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) summit.