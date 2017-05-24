81-year-old accused of stabbing his wife indicted on murder charges

Donald Lee Cleaver/Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The 81-year-old man who allegedly admitted stabbing his wife in their Dayton home has been indicted.

Donald Cleaver was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault Wednesday.

Dayton Police went to a house in the 200 block of Delmar Avenue around 1:00 a.m. on Friday. A person called 911 and said Cleaver, who is his neighbor, admitted to killing his wife. Cleaver reportedly told his neighbor he wanted to turn himself into authorities.

Police found a woman dead inside the home. Officers located Cleaver near the Dayton Police Department Safety Building and took him into custody.

After interviewing Cleaver, he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Investigators say the couple argued on Thursday night. After the woman went to the bed, Cleaver allegedly stabbed her. The woman died from the stab wounds.

