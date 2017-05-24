Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5

LEANNE ITALIE , Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015 file photo, Ariana Grande performs during the honeymoon tour concert in Jakarta, Indonesia. Grande's management team says the singer's concerts will be canceled through June 5, 2017, after a bombing following her concert in Manchester, England left 22 people dead. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande canceled concerts in London and several other European cities and suspended her world tour to “further assess the situation and pay our proper respects” to victims of the bombing tragedy in Manchester, England, her management team said in a statement Wednesday.

“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together,” the statement said.

The pop star’s shows on her Dangerous Woman tour were canceled through June 5 in London, Antwerp, Belgium, Lodz, Poland, Frankfurt, Germany, and Zurich. All ticketholders will be granted refunds, Grande’s team said.

Grande, who reportedly is in Boca Raton, Florida with her family, has kept a low profile since Monday’s blast, which killed 22, including an 8-year-old girl. She took to Twitter afterward to say she was “broken” and “i don’t have words.”

