Beavercreek Fire Department holds open house

BEAVERCREEK – The Beavercreek Fire Department is celebrating EMS week.

The department held an open house Tuesday evening at fire station 63 located on Kemp Road.

Residents could get tours of the station, check out equipment and learn how first responders work to keep the community safe.

“It makes us realize our job really is important and we take pride in that position,” said Capt. Christine Hawker from the Beavercreek Township Fire Department.

The department also honored past firefighters at a breakfast over the weekend.

Another open house is schedule for Thursday, May 25 at the station house on Indian Ripple Road.