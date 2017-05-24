Behind the scenes at Universal Orlando’s newest park, Volcano Bay

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The wait is just about over. Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Volcano Bay, is just one day away from its grand opening.

On Wednesday, News Channel 8 will get a sneak peak inside the water park that has been years in the making.

It spans 30 acres with the massive volcano visible from Interstate 4.

The park features an “aqua-coaster” that winds through a man-made “volcano” with life-like eruptions.

The park has more than a dozen attractions including a beach, wave pool, and body slides.

The best part is you don’t have to wait in line to ride the coaster and other rides, thanks to the TapuTapu wristband.

Volcano Bay guests can also use their TapuTapu wearable, which is included with admission, to virtually wait in line for rides while enjoying other areas of the park – converting their “queue” experience into a float down a peaceful, winding river or a quick bite to eat. Their wearable will simply alert them when it’s time for their ride.

Or, they can enjoy many TapuTapu play experiences throughout the park. The bands trigger special effects like controlling streams of water spurting from whales in Tot Tiki Reef, shooting water cannons at guests snaking down Kopiko Wai Winding River and even illuminating images in the volcano’s hidden caves and more.