Catholic high schools to begin mandatory drug testing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade-Julienne and Carroll High Schools in Dayton plan to start drug testing all students.

Officials at Carroll High School say their testing will begin with the 2017-18 school year. Students will be randomly chosen throughout the year until every student has been tested.

The school points out this is not meant as a punitive measure and there is no discipline attached for the first failed test. School administrators, however, will notify parents and guardians in the event a drug test is failed.

Education of drug use will also be included as part of the program.

School officials at Chaminade-Julienne say the policy will begin with the 2017-28 school year with a voluntary program in an effort to allow time for conversations between parent and school leaders. Beginning with the 2018-19 school year, the program will be mandatory for all students.

While the school says they do not have a widespread problem with drug use this measure is an educational initiative to serve students, their families and the community.

The school says parents can request voluntary drug tests for their students for the 2017-18 school year and that experience will guide policy for the program in the future.

The school says the test are expected to cost between $30 and $50 each. Whether parents will pay those fees has not been determined.

You can learn more about the policy by going to the CJ website.